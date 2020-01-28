Kristin Cavallari Looks Smoking Hot In Latest Instagram Update

Reality-television-star-turned-entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari shared a sizzling snap with her 3.8 million Instagram followers recently. The blond bombshell opted to post a close-up photo that flaunted her gorgeous good looks, and some of the latest jewelry from her own brand, Uncommon James.

Given the close crop of the shot, not much of the background was visible, although the scene featured only neutral tones. Kristin rocked a white sleeveless top that had a low-cut neckline and colorful button details. Buttons went along one side of the neckline, in shades from mint green to forest green to sunshine yellow. The top was crafted from a ribbed material and appeared to cling to the star’s curves. The neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the white hue looked incredible against her bronzed skin.

The blond beauty accessorized the simple top with some gold necklaces. The pieces from Uncommon James featured crescent-shaped pendants in varying sizes that Kristin layered for a stunning look that made a major style statement. The beauty wore her blond locks in a tousled style with volume. She kept her makeup fairly simple, allowing the jewelry to be the focal point of the shot. She had minimal color on her lips, bronzer to sculpt her features, and neutral brown shades on her eyes to finish the look. Her lips were slightly parted as she stared straight at the camera for the shot, one hand positioned in front of her as she showcased the necklaces.

Kristin’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 37,800 likes within just one day, including one like from Australian model Miranda Kerr. Many of her followers shared their thoughts in the comments section and seemed to love the sizzling shot of the entrepreneur and mother.

One fan seemed to love Kristin’s Uncommon James lifestyle brand, and said that they “just ordered my first necklace and candle.”

“Girl crush right here,” another follower said, followed by a flame emoji and heart emoji.

“Hello from Australia! Kristin, #goals You always look soooo effortlessly stunning. Congrats on your incredible success and your gorgeous UCJ pieces,” a third admirer added.

“Love me some @kristincavallari — keep slaying,” said a fourth.

Kristin frequently features the pieces from her lifestyle brand on her Instagram page, often modelling them herself for her eager fans. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she flaunted her toned physique in a fun lemon-patterned crop top and matching skirt combination. The triple Instagram update featured an ensemble from her spring/summer collection, and she added even more color to her look with a green fan and heels in the same color.