Jojo Babie Exposes Underboob In ‘Boobs In The City’ Crop Top

Jojo Babie shared a very revealing new photo to her Instagram page earlier today, one where she rocked a tiny crop top as she flaunted her underboob. The shirt featured a humorous slogan, which read “Boobs in the City.”

The model posed at the beach in her ensemble, including the crop tank, which was white with purple-and-blue lettering with the left strap falling down her shoulders. Meanwhile, Jojo paired it with neon-colored bikini bottoms. These had yellow trim and straps that rested high on her hips. The main portion was made up of rainbow tones which were broken up with bold black lines.

Jojo was snapped while tugging at her tank with her left hand and holding up a water gun with her other hand. At the same time, she faced the camera straight-on. Her pose put her chest on full display, along with her toned physique.

The Asian stunner accessorized with her usual belly button ring, as well as a pair of white-rimmed aviator sunglasses. She gazed into the distance to her right while pursing her lips into a pout. Her red lipstick popped in the shot, and a hint of her blush could also be seen.

Additionally, the beauty wore her hair down in a middle part. She slicked her locks back behind her shoulders.

In the snap, the ocean was visible in the distance as Jojo posed on the beach. On the horizon was a faint mountain range, with rock formations also seen on the left side of the frame.

The shot was taken on a sunny day, although the skies looked hazy with wispy clouds.

Jojo’s followers headed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“This needs to be a video,” suggested an admirer.

“@jojo_babie My Favorite Asian Girl!! Appreciate you so much!! Lovely photo as usual!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Don’t shoot I surrender lol..,” wrote a supporter.

Others referred to the flirty captions, which revealed that the shirt she wore was the name of an NSFW online game for adults.

“Waterballon [sic] fight yeahhhh lol,” joked a fourth Instagram user.

Previously on January 12, the model shared another update where she flaunted her underboob. She rocked a yellow top at that time, pairing it with purple thong bikini bottoms. Jojo was photographed on the beach while posing with one shoulder facing the camera, which meant that her chest and bare derriere were put on display. She opted to wear her hair down and behind her shoulders.