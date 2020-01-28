Demi Rose Looks Smoking Hot In Scandalous Pink Bikini Top

Buxom British bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 12.5 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap she took in Los Angeles, California. Demi got in the California spirit with a scandalous pink bikini top that showcased her ample assets.

The photo was closely cropped so that not much of the background was visible, but Demi appeared to be perched on the edge of a rock formation overlooking some type of pool. The brunette beauty rocked a pink bikini top that had ruffled details near the straps and a tie between her cleavage with a knot and extra fabric trailing down her stomach. The low-cut neckline revealed an insane amount of cleavage and transformed the bikini top into a super sexy garment.

Demi paired the top with some black bottoms with an elastic waistband, and though her lower body was mostly cut out of the snap, her hourglass physique was still visible. Demi tilted her head, allowing her brunette locks to tumble forward in tousled waves. Her skin looked flawless as the sun shone down on her, and she kept the rest of her makeup natural, adding a soft pink hue to her lips.

Though Demi flaunted her curves in the photo, she used the caption as an opportunity to get a bit more vulnerable with her followers. She referenced the necklace she had on and told her fans that the crucifix she wore on the chain belonged to her mother as she reminisced about her late parents.

Demi’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling and sentimental post, and it received more than 119,700 likes within just 57 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post, and the simple pink bikini snap racked up more than 1,000 comments within less than an hour.

“Omg you’re so beautiful,” one fan commented.

Another follower called Demi a “golden goddess.”

“Such a perfect woman,” one fan added.

One follower sang Demi’s praises and said, “your photos are great with a lot of elegance and femininity.”

Demi frequently flaunts her ample assets in skimpy and revealing outfits and particularly loves showing off her curves in tiny bikinis. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi wore a minuscule gold bikini for an insanely sexy shot. She lay on her back in the photo, with a full face of makeup giving her a glamorous vibe, and thrust her chest up in the skimpy bikini. The tiny triangles of the bikini top could barely contain her assets, and her fans loved the smoking hot shot.