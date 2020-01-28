‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Looks Back On Feud With Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers are now in a great place.

Lala Kent feuded with Randall Emmett’s former wife, Ambyr Childers, for the first few years of their relationship but luckily, after a reconciliation at the end of last year, they’ve gotten to a better place.

While appearing on the podcast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, Teddi Tea Pod, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that her relationship with Childers was strained for a long time before revealing what led them to make amends as they continue to co-parent 9-year-old London and 5-year-old Rylee, who Emmett and Childers welcomed during their eight-year marriage.

“Ambyr and I were not in a great place, and when we had the meeting before Christmas, there were tears that were shed, there were apologies,” Kent said, according to an Us Weekly report on January 27.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, Kent shared a photo of herself and Childers last month and revealed that Childers had gifted her a necklace for the holidays. A short time later, Childers shared the same photo on her page and thanked Kent for the mention.

As for what prompted the ladies’ sudden friendship, Kent said she went to Childers and thanked her for allowing her to be a part of her daughters’ lives, explaining that her life has changed for the better since she began dating Emmett and getting to know them years ago.

“I think when you put the personal issues aside and remember the one goal is to make these kids incredible human beings that can go out into the world and take it on, that’s all that matters,” Kent explained.

Kent also said that during the time she and Childers were feuding, they did everything in their power to shield the girls from their drama.

Looking back on their reconciliation, Kent compared her moment with Childers last month to a Christmas miracle and said that ever since their chat, things have been easy breezy between them, which makes for some happy kids.

“Now we are all in such a great place. Myself, their mom, it’s the happiest time in the entire world,” Kent gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent also opened up about her and Emmett’s plans for kids during the interview, explaining that after tying the knot in April, she didn’t want to wait very long to have kids. In fact, she hopes to welcome her first child after being married for just one year.