‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Wants To Get Pregnant Quickly After Marrying Randall Emmett In April

Lala Kent doesn't want to wait to have kids with Randall Emmett.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett will be saying “I do” in April, and after they do, the Vanderpump Rules star hopes to become a mom.

During an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Teddi Tea Pod, Kent opened up about when she intends to welcome her first child, admitting that when it comes to getting pregnant, she hopes to do so within the first few months of her marriage.

“I would have started yesterday, but Randall is like, ‘We have to be married for at least one year before we get it poppin’,” Kent revealed, according to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on January 27. “And I’m like, ‘OK, well, that’s nine months to make a baby, so we can just get it poppin’ and then you know in a year the baby will be here!”

According to Emmett, who began dating Kent in early 2016, the two of them did everything right when it came to the timeline of their relationship. As he explained, they dated for nearly three years before getting engaged and set a wedding date that is scheduled to take place nearly two years after their engagement. So, after tying the knot, Emmett wants to continue with the trend and enjoy a year of marriage before starting their family.

Once that time is up, Emmett said Kent can “have as many babies as she wants.”

Although Kent is just 30-years-old, she doesn’t want to wait to have kids because, as she explained, Emmett is not getting any younger and will be turning 49 in a matter of months.

Emmett is already a dad to two daughters, 9-year-old London and 5-year-old Rylee, who he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emmett joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for its eighth season last summer after previously not being seen. As fans of the series will recall, Kent initially refused to name the person she was dating and refrained from sharing any photos of Emmett online. Then, after finally naming him on Season 7, Kent was joined by her fiancé on the show’s eighth season.

“It was different. [Randall] wasn’t, like, crazy in the mix,” Tom Sandoval confirmed to Us Weekly of Emmett’s role on Vanderpump Rules

Sandoval also said that because he knows Emmett doesn’t have a desire to be a reality star, he doesn’t push him with the conversations they have while appearing on camera together.