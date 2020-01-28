‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Abby Gets Devious

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 28, feature Nick drawing a line in the sand when it comes to Nikki’s snarkiness about his relationship with Sharon. Plus, Phyllis has trouble ahead of her date with Chance, and it seems like Abby may be the culprit.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) takes a firm stance, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) doesn’t miss much, and she notices that Nick has spent a lot of time with Sharon (Sharon Case) lately. Sure, she knows that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is their daughter, and she’s made a big decision to move home from boarding school, and Nick tries to blame it all on Faith. However, Nikki continues to push her son and make remarks about how he needs to stay away from his ex and the mother of two of his children.

Although Nick often indulges Nikki, her current worries about Sharon aren’t something he’s willing to put up with right now, given her breast cancer fight. Sharon hasn’t shared the news yet, and spoilers show that Nikki will step up and offer support when she finally learns what Sharon is dealing with. However, until this, Nick is firm with Nikki. He tells her to leave Sharon alone and stop worrying about him spending time with Faith and Noah’s (Robert Adamson) mother. He also reminds Nikki that Sharon is dating Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) experiences a setback. She managed to talk Chance (Donny Boaz) into a date, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) is entirely okay with that — or so she says. However, Phyllis recently interfered with Abby and Chance’s big night out, and Abby will prove that two can play at that game. After all, Phyllis does live at Abby’s hotel — The Grand Phoenix. It might be that Phyllis does not even get a chance to get ready for her date with the man Abby has her eyes on.

Abby ensures that Phyllis hits several snags ahead of her date with Chance, and he seems amused by the whole thing. Clearly, she is ready to seal the deal with Chance and kick Phyllis out of the equation altogether. She’s trying to be an adult about Chance dating Phyllis, but there’s only so much she can take. She hasn’t had the best track record with men, especially since her breakup with Arturo (Jason Canela) and then her brief time dating Nate (Sean Dominic). Abby sees Chance as somebody she might actually have a long future with, and she isn’t about to sit by and let someone else mess that up.