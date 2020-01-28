Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Cheeky Side Boob In Nude-Colored Dress

Emily Ratajkowski has wowed her 25.2 million Instagram followers yet again with her latest sultry image.

The sexy image shows Emily with her back to the camera. Wearing a nude-colored dress, she is turned halfway back towards the lens, looking over her shoulder in a seductive pose. With her shoulder pulled back, the Sports Illustrated model reveals a bit of sideboob for her adoring fans.

Emily is wearing a gorgeous evening dress in a pale nude color. It is heavily embroidered and beaded and features a low back, which shows off the Instagram celebrity’s tanned and toned upper back. The front of the halter-neck dress shows an overlay of the same material that drapes down the front of the dress and does little to cover up Emily’s side boob.

Ratajkowski wears her hair out in a cheeky tousled style as it hangs down around her shoulders. The look is completed with a single bold gold bangle.

Behind Emily, a dark cityscape is seen, indicating that the celebrity is outside at nighttime. It is unclear where the image was taken or in which city as no geotag is attached to her latest Instagram pic. No caption beyond a star emoji is given either, so no location can be deduced.

As soon as Emily posted the latest image to her Instagram account, her legion of fans was quick to respond.

“I love it,” wrote one of Emily’s followers before completing the comment with a row of heart emoji.

Another fan indicated that they only followed people they knew on Instagram but that Emily was the one exception to their rule.

“I follow ppl I know on IG – except you, because… wow. Wow,” they stated.

“You so perfect girl,” another fan said.

In addition to the written comments, many fans simply used emoji to convey how they felt about the image. One fan used the heart-eyed emoji followed by a row of lollipop emoji. Many others resorted to the time-honored classics such as the heart, fire, and fox emoji in order to show how they felt.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily recently teased her Instagram fans with a sexy shot showing a sheer black bra. The pic wowed fans and was a teaser for her upcoming lingerie line. The image showed a photobooth style snap, showing Emily fully covered up in a leather jacket in one shot and a sneak peek of the racy sheer bra featuring polka dots in another half-shot.