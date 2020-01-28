‘Vikings’ Season 6: Hvitserk Just Might Be The Quiet Achiever

Having already fulfilled a prophecy in Season 6 of 'Vikings,' many fans suspect he could now take out his brother, Ivar the Boneless.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Valhalla Can Wait”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As pointed out by TV Fanatic, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) has had a rough time in Season 6 of Vikings. Using drugs and alcohol as a way to deal with the loss of his girlfriend at the behest of his brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), Hvitserk recently ended up accidentally killing Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick).

As a result of this death, last week’s episode of Vikings saw Lagertha’s son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), dealing with his half-brother, according to a previous article by The Inquisitr. While it initially looked as though Hvitserk would be burned alive at the stake, it was revealed that Bjorn and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) had devised a plan. As flames licked at the son of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel), Bjorn indicated to Ubbe and he threw an ax that then chopped through the ropes holding his brother and freed him.

After this event, Bjorn then made Hvitserk an outcast, much in the way he had with the supporters of Ivar previously in Vikings. While it seems likely that Hvitserk, who is still suffering from substance abuse, will die thanks to the harsh winter elements, some fans wonder if his expulsion with actually lead to Hvitserk finally confronting Ivar and killing him as he has previously stated he would like to do.

Lagertha, a famous shieldmaiden, was an unlikely victim to Hvitserk’s. However, a prophecy by the Seer (John Kavanagh) did state that she would fall as a result of a son of Ragnar Lothbrok. Now, with that death, it could give Hvitserk the confidence to overcome his addictions and somehow manage to kill his brother as well.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

As yet, there is very little evidence of Hvitserk’s fate in the upcoming promo for Episode 9 of Vikings. However, it is known that Rus raiders are intent on attacking Scandinavia and the devastating results of one raiding party have already been discovered by King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen). In addition, a trade group from Kattegat has also previously reported a Rus group in the vicinity. Viewers also know that Ivar the Boneless is currently staying with the Rus Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) in Kiev.

With all of these factors in play, while it seems likely that Hvitserk will succumb to the harsh winter in which he has been thrust, many viewers are also hopeful that this character will somehow manage to find his way to Kiev and take out Ivar as well. Of course, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of Vikings in order to find out for sure.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 29, at 10 p.m.