Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Opts To Go Braless Underneath Tiny Black Crop Top

Alexina Graham turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week with a sizzling new snap that proved impossible to be ignored.

The eye-popping, black-and-white photo was shared on Monday and was an instant hit with the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s 701,000 followers on the social media platform. In the image — which a geotag indicated was taken in New York — Alexina was seen posing in front of a large, floor-to-ceiling window that was covered with a set of sheer curtains that let in just a hint of sunlight. She looked absolutely incredible in an all-black ensemble that showed plenty of skin, driving her fans absolutely wild.

The redheaded bombshell sent pulses racing in a tiny crop top that left very little to the imagination. The number featured tight, full-length sleeves that defined her toned arms, which she raised high up above her head while staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. The pose caused the already short shirt to rise even higher to the middle of her bust, revealing that Alexina opted to braless underneath the piece. This made for a seriously NSFW display of underboob — though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the scandalous showing of skin.

Alexina kept her look simple and paired the itty-bitty top with a pair of curve-hugging black jeans that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The pants appeared to be of a skinny-cut that clung tightly to her pert derriere and sculpted legs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection, which was also left completely exposed in the snap.

No accessories were added to the babe’s look, allowing her flawless physique to take center stage. Her fiery red hair was worn down and fell messily around her face, and she sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the lingerie model’s latest social media appearance. It has racked up over 25,000 likes within its first four hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments for Alexina’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow so cute lady and hot,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexina was “so beautiful.”

“You already are perfect, body, mind and soul,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexina has shown some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent upload saw her showing off her curvaceous backside in nothing more than a minuscule black thong. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the shot over 46,000 likes.