Anna Nystrom Flaunts Incredible Figure In Revealing Activewear While Posing In The Woods

The model sizzled in her sporty ensemble.

On Monday, January 27, Swedish fitness model Anna Nystrom shared a sizzling snap with her 8.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the stunner posing at an outdoor gym, located in the woods, in an undisclosed area of Sweden. Numerous trees can be seen in the background. Anna stood before exercise equipment, with a large barbell at her feet. The beauty turned her body away from the photographer, giving fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile. She placed one of her hands on her waists and the other on her shoulder. The 27-year-old looked off into the distance, with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fabulous figure in a cropped gray sweatshirt and a pair of skintight leggings with mesh paneling. The revealing activewear put her toned abs, sculpted hips, and pert derriere on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sporty look with light gray Nike tennis shoes and a white scrunchie, worn on her wrist.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup. The striking application featured subtle contour, glowing highlighter, winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media star noted that the photo was taken while she was exercising in the woods. She proceeded to ask her followers if they have a similar place to workout “where they live.”

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer Anna’s questions.

“No but that’s really nice. How refreshing to be able to work out and have nature around you,” wrote a commenter.

“Nah they cut everything down to put [up] buildings,” added another follower.

Many of Anna’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are so beautiful [sweetie],” praised one follower.

“Your beauty is perfect,” chimed in a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer has a tendency to upload Instagram photos that consist of her wearing figure-hugging ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting a picture, wherein she showed off her incredible curves in a low-cut maxi dress. That post has been liked over 92,000 times since it was shared.