Comedy Central Animated Series Showed Kobe Bryant Dying In Helicopter Crash In Eerie 2016 Episode

A short-lived animated series from Comedy Central showed basketball legend Kobe Bryant dying in a helicopter crash in a 2016 episode that has now been pulled from the internet.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and future NBA Hall of Famer was killed on Sunday when a helicopter he was traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash along with seven other people as the plane headed to the teen’s basketball game.

In the wake of Bryant’s tragic passing, many took to the internet to share a clip from the basketball-centered animated series Legends of Chamberlain Heights that showed Bryant in a helicopter that crashed and then exploded. The punchline was that Bryant had a chance to save himself if would pass to rescuers two versions of the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy that he was clutching, but the Lakers legend sometimes criticized as a ball hog could not understand the concept of “passing.” The helicopter then burst into games.

While the clip has attracted some viral attention across social media, Comedy Central has removed the episode from its website and deleted it from their Facebook page, KASI reported.

The makers of the show also took to Twitter to pass a message of condolences to the Bryant family and asked people not to share the clip.

“Out of respect for Kobe and his family we have removed the clip of him and ask that you please don’t share it,” they wrote on Twitter. “RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant and everyone else who died in the helicopter crash today.”

The crash that killed the Bryants and seven others remains under investigations, but there are early indications that the weather conditions may have played a factor in it. As The Inquisitr reported, the helicopter got special permission to fly under what was known as Special Visual Flight Rules.

The helicopter crashed several minutes into its flight and after flight control contacted the pilot to warn that he was flying too low. The flight control had also asked for “flight following,” which meant the pilot would keep in regular contact with the control tower. It was shortly afterward that the tower lost radio contact with the tower.

A number of tributes have rolled in for Kobe Bryant, from those who played with and against him to world leaders like former President Barack Obama.