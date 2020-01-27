Lyna Perez’s Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Skimpy White Robe As She Shares Appreciation Post

Bikini model Lyna Perez is leaving little to the imagination in another insanely sexy social media share. As fans who follow the model on the platform are well aware, the brunette beauty rarely holds anything back when it comes to posing in barely-there clothing that includes lingerie, bikinis, and more. In the most recent update that was shared on her popular page, the bombshell sizzled yet in another sexy ensemble.

In the stunning new update, Perez did not reveal to fans where she was but she sat on a ledge outside with a stone structure with a few metal bars just behind her. The Instagram model wore her long, dark locks down and waved, twirling a few locks in between her fingers while staring off into the distance. She looked nothing short of flawless, rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The star left very little to the imagination in a silky white robe that draped perfectly off of her shoulders, showing off ample amounts of cleavage in the process. The tiny robe buttoned in the middle and hit on her upper thigh, showing off plenty of leg as well. In the caption of the shot, Perez let her fans know that she loves and appreciates them. The photo has only been live for a few short hours but it’s earning a ton of attention already.

So far, the post has racked up over 65,000 likes in addition to well over 1,100 comments — a number that continues to rise. Some of the beauty’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her killer figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Lyna is the most beautiful person I have ever seen,” one fan wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“So beautiful sending love right back at you,” a second follower raved.

“I dont know how anyone could say no to that perfect little smile. You are perfect,” another Instagram user added along with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Perez sizzled in another NSFW outfit, that time a swimsuit. Perez looked pool-ready in the image wearing her long, dark locks down and waved while showing off her figure in a tiny bikini that was adorned with rhinestones. The ensemble showcased her pert derriere and a lot of sideboob as well. Like her most recent update, that one earned her rave reviews.