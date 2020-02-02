What Time & Channel Is The Super Bowl On?

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on FOX. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida.

Of course, the game itself isn’t the only thing to watch on Super Bowl Sunday. There are also several hours of pregame activities and some postgame content. Many fans also enjoy watching the commercials since the ads are famous for featuring notable actors, film trailer debuts, and exclusive sneak peeks, none of which should disappoint this year.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Super Bowl Pregame Begins At 2 P.M. Eastern

Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Super Bowl pregame programming begins at 2 p.m. Eastern and continues until 6:30 p.m. when Hard Rock Stadium will officially come alive.

Entertainment Tonight reports that FOX’s big pregame event will feature a sit-down interview with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez ahead of their halftime show performance. There will also be performances by Dan + Shay, DJ Khaled, Pitbull, and Yolanda Adams. Demi Lovato has been tapped to perform the national anthem.

Curt Menefee will host the pregame event alongside other football stars like Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, and Terry Bradshaw.

The Official Kickoff Is At 6:30 P.M. Eastern

Brian Bahr / Getty Images

At 6:30 p.m., the game will begin. It will last until approximately 10 p.m. Following the game, there will be a postgame segment for about 30 minutes in which viewers will be able to watch the winning team accept the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

There is a break in the middle of the game, of course. The highly anticipated halftime show will kick off around 8 p.m. Eastern. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining. Neither singer has performed at the Super Bowl half-time show before.

Super Bowl LIV Will Be Broadcast On FOX, Cord Cutters Will Be Able To Watch, Too

Sebastian Widmann / Getty Images

According to NBC Sports, Super Bowl LIV will air on the FOX network and will be available for livestreaming on the FOX Sports app. Those who want to follow the game’s live coverage will want to follow NBC Sports on social media and download the network’s official app.

It is also worthwhile to keep tabs on the Pro Football Talk website, which is an affiliate of NBC Sports.

Cord Cutter News also reported that 2020 would be the first year the FOX Sports app will livestream the Super Bowl in 4K. You can download the app on your Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. If you have YouTube TV, AT&T Now, Sling TV, fuboTV, or Hulu, you’ll need to be sure you have the FOX channel included in your package to watch.

FOX is also free over the air in most areas in the United States, accessible with an antenna.

‘The Masked Singer’ Nabs The Coveted Postgame Time Slot

Greg Gayne / FOX

Since the show will air on FOX this year, the network gets to choose which of its shows gets to follow the Super Bowl.

This year, it will go to Fox’s hit reality singing competition, The Masked Singer. The Season 3 premiere will air at 10:30 p.m. directly following the postgame coverage. Some of the new costumes for the upcoming season include Mouse, Robot, Banana, Miss Monster, and Kangaroo.