Terry Crews May Have Clapped Back On Social Media After Being Criticized For His Recent ‘AGT’ Comments

Terry Crews recently made a statement that could be regarding his current relationship with former America’s Got Talent host Gabrielle Union.

The actor has been under fire over comments that he made during an appearance on 3rd Hour of Today. Crews said that he didn’t experience any issues in terms of sexism or racial slurs while he acted as the host of AGT. The comments were Crews’ first public acknowledgment of the drama that allegedly cost Union her job as a judge on the show’s upcoming season.

USA Today reports that Crews received backlash for seemingly not defending Union throughout the morning show’s segment. Several social media users bashed the actor for his decision to disregard Union’s allegations as a woman of color on set. After multiple days of receiving the backlash, Crews released a tweet on Monday, January 27. The tweet expressed that Crews’ only concern at the moment is his wife of 30 years, Rebecca Crews.

“There is only one woman one (sic) earth I have to please,” Crews tweeted to his 1.4 million followers. “Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS.”

Many social media users read Crews’ tweets and instantly thought that he was referring to his issues with Union. Upon learning of his Today interview, Union mentioned that she wasn’t going to speak on the matter publicly until the issues were settled through legal proceedings. She also said that the “diversity” that Crews addressed had nothing to do with the allegations behind-the-scenes, though she didn’t confirm that she was referring to Crews.

“Terry Crews really said ‘screw my mama, my sister and my daughters’ when all he had to say was ‘I was wrong here and I need to do/be better,”‘ one Twitter user remarked.

Another user reacted to Crews’ tweet by mentioning that Union and several other black women in Hollywood championed for him back in 2018. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor was in a lawsuit at the time after he accused a Hollywood talent agent of groping him. Crews shared his gratefulness to the women who supported him, and has been active in the #MeToo Movement.

“All those black women stood up for Terry Crews when he came out about being sexually assaulted just for him to stab them right in the back a few months later. Wild,” the user wrote.

Union, along with Julianne Hough, were fired from AGT back in November 2019 after only one season as judges on the show. While Union has eluded to her firing, she has yet to make a public statement regarding her exit from the show.

Crews has yet to comment on if the tweet was about Union.