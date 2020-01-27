‘The Bachelor’ Episode 4 Spoilers Tease That An Ex-Boyfriend & A Returning Contestant Generate Lots Of Waves

Monday night brings Episode 4 of The Bachelor and spoilers tease that there’s an exceptionally high amount of drama on the way. Peter Weber and his remaining ladies are about to start traveling, but they won’t be leaving the chaos behind in California.

ABC shares some teasers regarding what’s coming up in Episode 4. The Bachelor spoilers indicate that Peter and his remaining 15 ladies will head to Cleveland, Ohio for this next round of dates and Victoria Fuller gets an adrenaline-filled one-on-one.

Peter and Victoria will visit an amusement park during the first part of their date and they’ll tackle some scary rides together. However, The Bachelor spoilers reveal that the outing becomes even more stressful for Victoria later on. The couple will get to have a concert by Chase Rice, and this will freak her out.

It just so happens that Victoria and Chase dated before she went on The Bachelor. Spoilers detail that this will make for quite a few awkward moments, although Victoria won’t reveal this delicious tidbit to Peter until the two are alone having dinner together.

Not only will this Chase situation make Victoria anxious during her one-on-one date, but it will create some drama among the women later during Episode 4.

During Monday night’s show, viewers will also see the return of Alayah Benavidez. Peter ended up sending Alayah home during the last episode after other ladies criticized her. However, The Bachelor spoilers reveal that she’s about to return.

This return will come during the after-party for a group date. Peter and a handful of his ladies will have a football-themed group date and The Bachelor spoilers suggest that Victoria Paul will get a fair amount of attention from Peter.

Some of the other ladies will be frustrated and jealous by watching Victoria with Peter. Then, to add more fuel to the jealousy fire, Alayah returns later in the evening. Peter ends up deciding to have her rejoin the show and she apparently even gets the group date rose. As fans can likely imagine, this does not go over well with the other ladies.

Because Alayah went home for a day or so and then returned, she rejoined filming with some juicy spoilers to share. She filled the others in on Victoria and Chase’s romantic history, not realizing that nobody else knew. The Bachelor spoilers indicate that this will later lead to a confrontation between Alayah and Victoria.

Episode 4 also brings a one-on-one date for Kelsey Weier and she will explore Cleveland with Peter. According to spoiler guru Reality Steve, Peter and Kelsey will check out the Cleveland Area Soap Box Derby race and later have dinner on the Nautica Queen cruise ship. They’ll get to watch a fireworks show and she’ll get the date rose.

It’s not entirely clear where Episode 4 will end on Monday night. However, The Bachelor spoilers hint that Alayah and Peter will have a tough conversation at the cocktail party. It seems that Victoria Paul will be brought into this discussion and ultimately, Alayah ends up leaving the show again.

It sounds as if this may be where Episode 4 wraps, but ABC hasn’t detailed that for certain.

If the rose ceremony is shown, The Bachelor spoilers note that Deandra Kanu, Kiarra Norman, and Savannah Mullins are the next ladies eliminated by Peter. Episode 5 will take everybody to Costa Rica and there’s plenty of drama set to play out there as well.