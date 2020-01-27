Yaslen Clemente Looks Smoking Hot In Tight White Crop Top & Miniskirt

Cuban bombshell Yaslen Clemente recently treated her eager Instagram followers to a sizzling new update. She rocked a sexy ensemble that flaunted her ample assets as she posed outdoors.

In the photo, the 22-year-old stunner looked smoking hot as she wore a tiny white crop top that featured a cutout detail in the chest area that enabled her to partly show off her décolletage. The top sat just below her breasts, so her flat stomach, tiny waist, and rock-hard abs were on display. She paired it with a skimpy white miniskirt, which clung to her curvaceous body.

The blond beauty accessorized the look with a dainty gold choker necklace and a pair of stud earrings. She wore her highlighted hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell over her shoulders and her back.

In the caption, Yaslen greeted her fans and gave credit to her outfit sponsor, My Passerella, by tagging the online store in the post. She also gave a discount code for her followers to use if they want to purchase the ensemble.

Yaslen rocked a full face of makeup as well. She sported sculpted brows, long, thick lashes, subtle eyeshadow, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added a bronzed glow and lip balm to complete the glam look and painted her freshly-manicured nails light blue.

Yaslen’s latest update was a big hit with her fans as it racked up over 22,500 likes and more than 278 comments in just three hours of going live. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the Miami native with compliments on her facial features, while others raved about her stunning figure. Some followers were left speechless and dropped a combination of emoji instead.

“Definitely! You’re an angel, baby girl,” one follower commented.

“You are so gorgeous,” another admirer gushed, adding a string of red heart emoji.

“Absolutely BEAUTIFUL AND SEXY!!” a third social media user chimed in.

“Looking good in white!” a fourth fan wrote.

Per a previous report by The Inquisitr, Yaslen also wowed her fans with another sultry update. In the two-photo share, she was snapped while rocking a barely-there monokini that featured a V-shaped cutout in the center that displayed tons of cleavage and flaunted her toned physique. As noted, the skimpy one-piece was from Ocean Babe Swimwear. The previous jaw-dropping display gained more than 62,000 likes and over 800 comments so far.