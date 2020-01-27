Sommer Ray Squats Low In Tight-Fitting Holographic Set On Instagram

Sommer Ray turned up the heat on her Instagram feed on Monday afternoon with a new post. In a series of photos on her account, the brunette bombshell squatted low as she rocked an incredibly tight two-piece set that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Sommer getting low on a wooden floor in a small, white hallway lined with framed photographs. She looked absolutely stunning in a metallic silver bra and biker shorts that did nothing but favors for her enviable curves. Her top featured thin straps on her shoulders and a low cut that just barely covered her busty chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, the bra had criss-cross straps on the lower half that hugged Sommer’s waist closely.

Sommer’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching, high-waisted biker shorts that emphasized the model’s hourglass figure. Her pet derriere and shapely thighs nearly burst out of the skintight bottoms.

Sommer finished off the look with a pair of thick, white socks and some unique, bright yellow and orange heeled boots with silver metallic accents. She also rocked some subtle jewelry in the form of a thin bracelet on her wrist, rings on her fingers, and small stud earrings.

The model sported a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and a dark red color on her full lips. Sommer’s long, brown hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in thick curls.

The first few photos showed Sommer with her legs spread slightly as she twisted her body to face the camera, which emphasized her figure even further. In other images, the babe stuck her booty out as far as possible in the squatted position and flashed sultry eyes at the camera.

Sommer’s post garnered more than 221,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Youuu look soo good!!” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful outfit Sommer couldn’t have worn it any better,” another user added.

“I’m obsessed with you chief,” a third follower added.

“Too beautiful to be real, must be an illusion,” a fourth fan wrote.

Sommer’s photos always seem unreal to her fans as she blows them away with her beauty. Last week, she showed off both her winning smile and her winning body in a series of photos of herself in athletic wear.