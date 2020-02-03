Super Bowl 2020 Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant

This year’s Super Bowl is one for the ages, with the San Francisco 49ers squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Florida. However, the promised action on the gridiron was preceded by a touching and heartfelt tribute to another athletic icon, recently deceased basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

On Thursday, per CBS Sports, Super Bowl 2020 halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made it clear that they would see their planned performance as an homage to the departed basketball superstar. During that same presser, Shakira spoke of a desire to include themes concerning diversity, while Lopez detailed the very emotional moment that her husband — baseball great Alex Rodriguez — tearfully brought the tragic news to her.

Lopez promised a truly “heartfelt” tribute for Kobe, one which sports fans from across the globe could look forward to.

Super Bowl 2020 Pays Respects To Kobe & Gianna Bryant, Other Lives Lost In Helicopter Crash

Prior to kickoff, fans watching the broadcast of the big game — as well as those in attendance — were called on to participate in a brief moment of silence for Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other individuals who perished in the helicopter crash of January 26.

A solemn air swept over the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as thousands observed this moment of silence, the names of the deceased juxtaposed against a photo of Kobe and Gianna on the jumbotron.

Shakira and Lopez would go on to deliver a boisterous and inclusive performance during the halftime show. The crowd was extremely energetic throughout, with the commentators calling the game poking a little fun at panelist Michael Strahan for moving his body to the pounding beats of the music. Pyrotechnics of all colors of the rainbow illuminated the night sky to punctuate the proceedings, and the audience roared their approval throughout the lively musical medleys.

Kobe Bryant’s Death Saw Many Celebrities, Athletes United In Grief

While Kobe Bryant is best known for his incredible prowess on the basketball court, his reputation for being a kind and generous person allowed him into the hearts of many. Athletes, celebrities, and fans from all walks of life have united in paying homage to one of the all-time hoops greats on social media.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a massive outpouring of grief, support, and condolences took place in the immediate aftermath of Bryant’s death; personalities ranging from Kim Kardashian to Mark Cuban to Shaquille O’Neal offered up raw emotion to all who would listen.

Justin Timberlake, the pop star responsible for the halftime show at Super Bowl 2018, was perhaps one of the most effusive in his condolences to Bryant’s family, sharing a lengthy and personal tribute to his fallen friend on Instagram.