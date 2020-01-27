‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shawn Returns To Salem After Learning Of Hope’s Odd Behavior

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, January 28, reveal that Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will officially be back in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Shawn is the eldest child of Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and her late husband Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). Shawn, who followed in his parents’ police officer footsteps, has been called in by Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) for a very serious reason.

Rafe, among others, has noticed the wildly bizarre behavior that Hope has been displaying in recent months, and he’s worried. Not only has Hope made a move on Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), but she’s also tried to fire Rafe and been very nonchalant when it comes to family matters. In addition, Hope’s suspicious activity surrounding the investigation into Stefano DiMera has raised some eyebrows.

Of course, Rafe and the others have no idea that Hope has actually been brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina. Hope hasn’t been in her right mind in over a year and is also shockingly responsible for pushing her cousin, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), off of a balcony and sending her into a year-long coma.

Now, Shawn’s presence in Salem will create yet another hurdle for Gina to jump over, and it won’t be an easy one for her to deal with. Shawn has some history when it comes to spotting Gina and helping his mother rid herself of her dangerous alter ego.

Meanwhile, John and “Steve” aka Stefano will run into some familiar faces as they go on a fruitless search for the DiMera patriarch.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will realize that her friend Marlena may be in danger. As fans already know, Kate is in on the Stefano/Gina charade and she will get worried when she realizes that Gina may be ready to get rid of Marlena for good. Will Kate finally tell the truth about what’s going on?

In addition, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be heartbroken and furious when she learns that the love of her life, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), has asked Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) to be his wife.

Lani is currently trying to figure out the best way to get back at Gabi for blackmailing her into breaking up with Eli and ruining her own wedding day. Perhaps Days of Our Lives fans will get to see Lani exact her revenge during Gabi’s wedding ceremony.