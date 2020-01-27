Australian Model Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Skimpy Black Bikini While Posing On A Boat

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing two-piece.

On Monday, January 27, Australian model Tarsha Whitmore uploaded a tantalizing photo on Instagram for her 757,000 followers to enjoy.

The picture, taken in Gold Coast, Queensland, shows the 19-year-old posing on the deck of a boat, surrounded by a gorgeous body of water. Numerous buildings and trees can be seen in the background. Tarsha stood with her back arched and jutted out her hips, as she held onto the boat rail. She turned her head to face away from the camera and looked off into the distance, parting her full lips.

While most of the world is experiencing winter weather, the tan and toned model looked like an absolute summer goddess. She sizzled in a tiny black two-piece from the clothing brand, Oh Polly. The skimpy swimwear left little to the imagination. Her incredible cleavage, flat stomach, and sculpted hips were put on display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a full view of her sparkling belly button ring.

The bombshell’s highlighted hair looked tousled and windblown, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup. The stunning application included peach blush, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer shared her appreciation for her city of Gold Coast. She also provided additional advertisement for Oh Polly.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“@tarsha.whitmore you’re truly the most beautiful and gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and heart emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely stunning flawless beauty sooo gorgeous truly stunning,” added a different devotee.

“My goodness you are gorgeous!!!!!” said another admirer.

“You’re as sweet as strawberry cheesecake with whipped cream on top,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Tarsha has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skintight strapless brown dress manufactured by Pretty Little Thing. That post has been liked over 15,000 times since it was shared.