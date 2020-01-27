FBI Is Reportedly Looking Into Allegations That Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother

Omar has consistently refused to discuss her family or personal life.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly looking into allegations that Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar secretly married her brother to help him immigrate to the United States, The New York Post reports.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the belief that Omar married her brother has been going around in certain right-wing circles for some time now, but has gotten little attention from the authorities.

Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia in 1982, and then arrived in the U.S. with her family in 1992, when she was 10-years-old. Since then, she’s been married twice, although both marriages are shrouded in secrecy and inconsistencies.

In 2002, at the age of 20, she ceremonially married Ahmed Hirsi, 22, in a religious ceremony, but did not obtain a marriage license or marry legally in the eyes of the state. Omar and Hirsi split up six years later, by this time the parents of two children. Their “divorce” was ceremonial and carried out in their “faith tradition,” but like their “marriage,” their divorce was not carried out in the legal sense.

In 2009, Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom she identified as a “British citizen,” this time legally. However, they “divorced” ceremonially a while later. Then, she reconciled with Hirsi, and in 2014-2015, she filed joint taxes with Hirsi, while still legally married to Elmi.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

A Minnesota investigative agency that reviews possible campaign violations took a look at Ilhan’s marriages, through publicly available documents, such as her tax returns and marriage and immigration paperwork. What the agency found was mostly nothing: records from immigration authorities, university authorities, and other sources failed to accurately answer the question of who Elmi is.

It bears noting that records from Somalia, which for decades has been ravaged by war and anarchy, are all but nonexistent.

None of this is actual evidence that Elmi is Ohan’s brother, of course. But Omar’s near-total silence on the issue of he family has done little to derail her critics.

Now, however, it seems that the FBI may purportedly be interested in looking at the allegations further. Specifically, reports state that a “concerned party” met with two FBI agents back in October, and provided the agents with unspecified documents that supposedly shine more light on the issue.

Reportedly, the FBI agents promised to share the information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Department of Education, but did not commit to a full investigation. Neither agency responded to calls for comment.

If Omar did in fact marry her brother with a view towards improperly getting him into the United States, she could be found guilty of committing marriage fraud, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.