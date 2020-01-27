Billie Eilish Poses With All Her 2020 Grammy Awards: ‘Five Are You Kidding’

Billy Eilish can probably claim to be the most excited entertainer in the world after grabbing five Grammy Awards during the 2020 ceremony on Sunday. She sure looked that happy in her most recent Instagram update as she held onto all of the trophies she was given at the Los Angeles event.

In fact, Billy literally sparkled at the Staples Center just as soon as she hit the Grammy Awards for music’s biggest night. The L.A. local not only rocked a bedazzled Gucci getup that shimmered when the light hit her carefully chosen fashion statement, but the artist herself also lit up numerous times during the lengthy ceremony.

Happily, the 18-year-old pop music phenom had plenty of opportunities to be in the spotlight during the main event. Billie won all four of the top categories: Best New Artist, Song, Record, and Album of the Year.

According to Reuters via U.S. News, with these wins, Billie became the only woman and youngest artist to win all four major categories. Even so, she was modest when hitting the stage to pick up each award. She even suggested that one of her fellow artists should have taken one trophy.

“Can I just say that I think Ariana [Grande] deserves this?” the winner said during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, which she won for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Billie also picked up the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for the same album.

Winning wasn’t her only role for the music-oriented event. Billie also performed for the annual music shindig, now in its 66th year. She showed off her soulful crooning skills by singing “When The Party’s Over.” Her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, accompanied the woman of the night on the piano in an intimate showcase in which the often rowdy Grammys crowd remained silent with respect for the musicians on stage.

Billie’s Instagram fans appeared to be thrilled with the singer’s bounty from the evening before. Her social media post, which embraced her Grammy wins from Sunday night, immediately racked up plenty of attention from among her 50.4 million followers.

Within just 20 minutes of the post going live, her update earned more than 2.1 million likes and nearly 42,000 comments.

“Hold on to that moment.. you and Finneas were born to bring music to the world. congrats again,” stated one fan.

“u r somethin special,” remarked a second follower, who added a crown emoji.

“Congrats! You’re a beast!” exclaimed a third admirer, who added praying hands and a fire emoji.

“From ocean eyes to 5 Grammys, I’m going rethink my life a lil bit sis,” said a fourth Instagram user.

When Billie picked up most of her awards, her brother Finneas was by her side. She has often talked about him in the past, calling him her “best friend” and thanking her sibling — who is also her co-writer and her producer — for helping her achieve such massive success, according to The Inquisitr.