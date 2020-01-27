Vicki Gunvalson Continues To Slam Braunwyn-Windham-Burke For Racy Behavior After ‘RHOC’ Exit

Vicki Gunvalson is still disturbed by her former co-star.

Vicki Gunvalson is still upset by the behavior of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

After quitting the show on Friday night, Gunvalson responded to a couple of fans on Instagram, one of whom took aim at Gunvalson for her allegedly homophobic behavior and another who said they were happy to see Gunvalson move on from the craziness of the Bravo reality series.

Following Gunvalson’s exit announcement, the first fan said she suspected Gunvalson would no longer be appearing on the show due to the supposedly “homophobic sentiments” she made during the taping of the Season 14 reunion last year. However, in response to the fan, who labeled her “disgusting,” Gunvalson insisted she is not homophobic. Instead, she explaining that she simply does not approve of Windham-Burke’s behavior.

“I do not agree with the behavior of the new cast member and it’s my opinion which [I] am entitled to. Do you agree with her filthy behavior?” Gunvalson wondered.

During The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion, Gunvalson made it clear that she was extremely disturbed by Windham-Burke’s comments regarding the threesomes she’s had with her husband, as well as her sexually-charged behavior on the show, which included a make-out session with Tamra Judge.

A short time after her response was shared, a second fan told Gunvalson she was happy to see that she had stepped away from the craziness of the show and said it was not good for Gunvalson’s health.

“I agree. I’m not getting any younger,” Gunvalson told the fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson officially confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast on Instagram with a throwback photo of herself taken when the series began airing in March 2006.

In the caption, Gunvalson wrote, “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

After walking away from the show, Gunvalson will be focused on her relationship with fiancé Steve Lodge, who proposed to her last April during filming on Season 14, and their upcoming wedding, which is expected to take place sometime later this year.

Gunvalson also announced on Friday that’ll be launching a new podcast series soon.