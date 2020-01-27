Kylie Jenner Reveals She Has Flown On Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter & Had Ara Zobayan As A Pilot

Like the rest of the nation, Kylie Jenner is mourning the tragic loss of NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and the rest of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash over the weekend. But for her, the whole incident hit closer to home in more ways than one. Not only did the accident happen in the town of Calabasas, California, where Jenner and her famous family reside, but it also happened on a helicopter that Jenner flew on from time to time. Earlier today, the lipkit mogul took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of all nine victims who lost their lives in the horrific crash as well as a heartfelt caption to pay tribute.

“Rest in peace… and prayers to these families,” Jenner wrote. “I still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter that I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. He was such a nice man. Hold your loved ones close.”

Jenner added a heart emoji to the end of her post and that is the only thing that she has shared on her Instagram stories so far today. Yesterday, the mother of one took to her Instagram page to post a photo of Kobe and his daughter, Gigi, revealing that she was at a loss for words but was praying for the legend’s family. The post earned her a ton of attention from her 160 million-plus fans with over 7 million likes and 35,000 plus comments.

Some of Jenner’s fans commented on the photo to express their shock over what had happened while many others flooded the comments section with prayers. A few others were left speechless and opted to express their emotions by using heart and sad face emoji instead of words.

“It’s terrible to hear about legend’s loss and I express my sincere sympathy to Bryant’s family with broken heart. Sending prayers to Vanessa and kids,” one fan commented, adding a broken heart and praying hand emoji to the end of their comment.

“So young, so sorry. RIP to a legend, I feel numb,” a second fan wrote.

“My heart is breaking, he left behind such beautiful young ladies and he was truly the GOAT,” another added in addition to a series of emoji.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kobe and his daughter were two of nine people who were killed when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas. The group was traveling to a basketball game at Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks when the aircraft went down. Sadly, there were no survivors in deadly crash and it is believed that heavy fog in the area could have played a role in the accident.