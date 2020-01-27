Gina Kirschenheiter Addresses Instagram Fan’s Question About Returning To ‘RHOC’ For Season 15

Gina Kirschenheiter responded to a question from a fan.

Gina Kirschenheiter‘s fans want to know if she’ll be following in the footsteps of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, both of whom announced their exits from The Real Housewives of Orange County days ago, or returning to the show for its upcoming 15th season.

Although Kirschenheiter, who first joined the Bravo reality series for its 13th season, isn’t able to reveal her future plans for a reality return quite yet, she did respond to a fan on Instagram who told her that she and her friends wouldn’t be watching the new episodes if Kirschenheiter wasn’t on.

“So are you part of the next season? I along with many friends won’t watch unless you are in!” the fan wrote.

“[You will know soon],” Kirschenheiter replied, along with a winking emoji.

While a number of cast members, including Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, have faced rumors of having started production on their respective stories, Andy Cohen said on Twitter last week that he and his production crew had actually not begun filming quite yet. So, when it comes to the film crews that have been seen in Southern California with her co-stars, it’s hard to say what was going on with Kirschenheiter’s co-stars.

Despite not knowing quite yet whether or not she’ll be appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kirschenheiter has made it clear that she and Simpson, who went through some ups and downs during Season 14, are back on good terms with her frequent posts on social media.

As fans well know, Kirschenheiter and Simpson were added to the show in full-time roles at the same time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors swirled earlier this month which suggested that Kirschenheiter, who split from ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter during Season 14, hadn’t yet received her contract after they were handed out to other ladies of the show who were asked to be a part of the 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, after Andy Cohen denied the false report, Kirschenheiter also set the record straight with her online audience, telling her fans not to worry and that things were “all good.”

“Rumors [are] toxic,” she added, along with an orange emoji.

In Cohen’s post, which was shared on his Twitter page, the Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives creator told his fans and followers that “no contracts have even gone out” to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.