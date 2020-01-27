Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Pilot May Have Made Serious Mistakes Ahead Of Fatal Crash, Experts Suggest

The official investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others on Sunday is in its very early stages. It will take some time before any official reports detailing the cause of the crash are revealed. However, a number of aviation experts and flying professionals are sharing their insight and it seems there are significant concerns that pilot error may be at the root of this fatal crash.

As The Inquisitr has shared, pilot Ara Zobayan was said to have received special permission to fly in foggy conditions on Sunday morning. Just before the crash, Zobayan was reportedly told that he was flying dangerously low as he circled the Burbank airport waiting for an opportunity to land.

According to Law & Crime, an aviation litigation expert believes that the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna, and the others was a result of pilot error. Andrew Maloney III, a civil attorney who specializes in aviation cases, believes that there could be significant civil liability in relation to the crash.

“This is not an act of god. This is not an act of nature. This is what appears to be pilot error,” Maloney shared.

“You get spatial disorientation, which is what it looks like occurred here,” the attorney continued.

Maloney noted that an investigation will examine all of the information available and look for potential mechanical issues. However, the fact that the helicopter had been circling suggested to the aviation expert that the pilot had been disoriented ahead of the crash.

TMZ shares additional insight from experienced helicopter pilots and information received via the flight tracker for the trip. Pilots the outlet spoke with, who are reportedly familiar with flying helicopters in the Los Angeles area, believe that the pilot for Kobe’s flight panicked.

The helicopter reportedly did clear one mountain range, but only by about 100 feet. The pilots suggest that based on the crash scene and the information available from the flight tracker, Zobayan may have thought he had already cleared all of the mountains when, in actuality, he had not.

Reports indicate that just before the crash, the pilot descended from 2,000 feet to 1,700 feet, perhaps to try to go under the fog. He seemingly maintained a speed of 161 knots throughout these final moments of the flight. However, initial data indicates that the helicopter was still going at that speed when it hit the mountain.

Zobayan was reportedly very familiar with the area where the helicopter crash happened and had been flying since 2007.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were on the scene of the crash shortly after the incident on Sunday. People around the world are mourning Kobe’s death, along with the deaths of Gianna and the others on-board, and are anxiously waiting to learn more regarding what caused the fatal crash.