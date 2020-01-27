Vicki Gunvalson Responds After Former ‘RHOC’ Star Lydia McLaughlin Says The Show Won’t Be The Same Without Her

Vicki Gunvalson weighed in on comments made by her former co-star and her mom.

Vicki Gunvalson responded on Twitter after her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Lydia McLaughlin, and her mother, Judy Sterling, shared a couple of sweet messages for her on their social media pages.

After Gunvalson announced on Instagram that after 14 years and 14 seasons, she was walking away from her Bravo TV role, McLaughlin, who was last season on the show’s 12th season in 2017, took to her Instagram page where she said the show wouldn’t be the same without Gunvalson and shared a series of photos.

“It’s the end of an era,” McLaughlin wrote. “To the OG of the OC- I adore you [Vicki Gunvalson]. My experience on [The Real Housewives of Orange County] would not have been the same without you. I have laughed so hard with you- and am always rooting for you. Excited to see all you do in your next adventure.”

In addition to an appearance on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, McLaughlin was also featured on the show’s eighth season in 2013. However, because of her growing business and family, she did not want to do more than one season in a row.

Following McLaughlin’s Instagram post, Gunvalson thanked her former co-star for her kind words and said the feeling was mutual. Gunvalson also told McLaughlin she has a lot of respect for her and her family and noted that she was moving on from reality television in an effort to focus on things that make her happy.

A short time later, McLaughlin’s mother weighed in on Twitter, thanking Gunvalson for always being sweet to her and for her kindness. In response, Gunvalson shared a message of her own, telling Sterling she was always easy to be kind to.

As The Inquisitr reported previously, Gunvalson declared she will always be the “OG of the OC” in her exit announcement on Friday before telling her fans and followers that it was time to say goodbye to her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational,” Gunvalson wrote.

Gunvalson then encouraged her online audience members to continue to follow her as she embarked on a series of new and exciting business ventures, including an upcoming podcast series.