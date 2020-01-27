Bella Hadid Kisses Michael Kors On The Beach In White Bikini: ‘Thank You For Being Everything That You Are’

Bella Hadid praised one of the fashion greats while showing off her famous figure in her most recent social media update. As fans of the bombshell are well aware, Hadid is one of the most famous models in the industry and regularly shows off her killer figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include lacy lingerie and sexy swimwear. In the most recent photo that was shared, the beauty sizzled in another revealing outfit.

Hadid didn’t tag her location, but she appeared on a sunny beach. The brunette bombshell struck a pose in the sand next to the legendary designer Michael Kors. The model leaned over and into Kors, planting a kiss on his cheek while he looked into the camera with a smile. Hadid looked nothing short of stunning, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved, in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush and lipstick.

Her fit figure was on display in a tiny white bikini that left little to the imagination, showing off her toned and tanned figure. Kors himself looked pretty casual in a plain black T-shirt, a pair of black aviator sunglasses and a silver watch. In the caption of the image, Hadid raved over Kors and how much she enjoys working with him.

Since the post went live a short time ago, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 100,000 likes, in addition to 200-plus comments. While many fans commented on the post to rave over how much they love Kors, countless others gushed over her bikini body. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“You are a queen, I love you so much Bella,” one fan commented on the post, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Literally the hottest model to ever live. I bow down to you beautiful,” a second Instagrammer raved, adding a few flame emoji.

“Could you be any more perfect? I don’t think it is possible,” another gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Hadid sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time one that was a little less revealing. For the stunning photo op, the supermodel showed off her flawless figure in a sequined, see-through bodysuit that fit her like a glove. The gorgeous outfit hugged all of her curves and left little to the imagination. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 1.1 million likes.