Aussie Bombshell Natalie Roser’s Skimpy Green String Bikini Leaves Little To The Imagination

With another new day comes another insanely sexy photo from Natalie Roser. As fans of the Maxim model are well-aware, the beauty has never been shy when it comes to showing off her amazing body on Instagram, rocking everything from bikinis to lingerie and more. In the most recent update that was shared for her 1 million-plus fans, the model sizzled in some seriously sexy swimwear.

In the caption of the new photo, she geo-tagged her location in Sydney, Australia where she struck a pose on a beautiful beach. The model appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera with a huge smile on her face. Roser’s pearly whites lit-up the shot while she rocked a slight but beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a little bit of highlighter. Roser put both hands on the top of her head, wearing her blond locks down and waved.

Once again, the Aussie model put her amazing figure on display in a skimpy, green string bikini that featured a triangle top that dipped low into her chest. She paired the look with some equally as revealing bottoms while putting her toned and tanned thighs on display. In the caption of the shot, she told her fans that she is getting back into the grind of things and her 4 a.m. workouts are beginning again.

Even though the photo has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 6,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments — a figure that continues to rise. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her rock hard body.

“So beautiful. Love you,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart and flame emoji.

“How does one become this happy? What’s your secret?,” a second follower asked.

“Love your smile. You look so pumped and happy, and it makes me really happy,” one more added along with a few heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Roser sizzled in another sext look, that time in another revealing bikini. Once again, the smokeshow left little to the imagination while clad in a sexy leopard-print swimsuit that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage. Also on display were her toned and tanned stems. Like her current social media share, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 17,000 likes.