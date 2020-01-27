‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Victoria Leans On Nick

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, January 27 reveals a fateful kiss for Kyle and Summer in San Francisco. Plus, somebody takes photos of Amanda and Billy as she puts boundaries on their friendship, Nick comforts Victoria, and Mariah tells off Theo over his flirting with Lola.

Lola (Sasha Calle) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) talked at Society. She was standoffish at first, and then she let Theo know that she’d fought with Kyle (Michael Mealor) before he and Summer (Hunter King) went on their Jabot business trip. Theo told Lola that she’s his only friend right now and that he didn’t mean to cause trouble.

Later, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) confronted Theo for hitting on Kyle’s wife. Theo turned things around on Mariah and talked about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) becoming a massive star. She ended up warning Theo to stop flirting with Lola. Then, Mariah and Abby (Melissa Ordway) had dinner together, and Abby admitted that she told Chance (Donny Boaz) he could date Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Plus, Mariah let Abby know that Tessa and Tanner (Chase Coleman) had been a couple. Mariah wanted to hate Tanner, but she can’t since he’s given Tessa such a big break in her career. They made plans to go to a gay bar later to show that Mariah can still have fun even with Tessa gone.

Hi #YR fans! ???? If you missed any of today's original episode, you can watch it on https://t.co/o4YCrqFQag later today. pic.twitter.com/bdovjOSLEF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, Kyle and Summer had a big success for Jabot, and Kyle texted Jack (Peter Bergman). Summer noticed that he didn’t text Lola, and Summer asked Kyle about it. He asked her about Theo, and Summer let Kyle know she’s happily single. Kyle blamed Theo for his problems with Lola, but Summer mentioned that Kyle was using Theo as an excuse to have drama in his marriage, which meant maybe something was missing. Although Kyle denied it, as they talked, the exes got closer, and eventually, they kissed. Kyle didn’t immediately stop their lip lock, and he kissed her back. Then, Kyle apologized, and Summer felt stupid. After that, she left.

At the dive bar, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Billy (Jason Thompson) talked. He told Amanda how she’d helped him so much more than his therapist, but Amanda did not like what she heard from Billy. When Amanda found out that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) did not like Billy being friends with her, Amanda set some boundaries with Billy and told him that they had to stop meeting as they had been. When Billy complained that they weren’t cheating, Amanda reminded him that there are many ways to cheat, and she felt like she was getting in the middle of his relationship. Somebody snapped pictures while they talked.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by Victoria’s, and she told him all about Billy. Nick offered Victoria his support, and they hugged. He warned his sister not to let Billy get her down.