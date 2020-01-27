Selena Gomez Praises Demi Lovato For Her ‘Inspirational’ Grammy Awards Performance

Selena Gomez expressed how proud she is of her longtime friend Demi Lovato following the singer’s Grammys performance.

The “Skyscraper” singer took the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. E! News reports that Lovato’s appearance was the first time the singer had performed live since her overdose in July 2018. The former Disney Channel star sang her new song, “Anyone,” which was recorded days before she was hospitalized for relapsing on drugs. The lyrics explained how Lovato was feeling during that time, and she even began to get emotional while performing the song at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

After her set was over, Lovato received a standing ovation from the award show’s attendees. The singer also received an outpour of support on social media from her fans and several celebrities. One entertainer, in particular, Selena Gomez, posted a photo from Lovato’s performance on her Instagram Story. Although she didn’t attend the event, Gomez also left a touching note on the photo and congratulated Lovato for sharing her truth with the world.

“I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was,” Gomez wrote to her friend. “Demi I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

Many fans of both Lovato and Gomez, 27, will know that the two have been friends since childhood. The multitalented stars appeared together on Barney and Friends in the early 2000s and began their careers at Disney at the same time. They even starred in a Disney Channel movie together, Princess Protection Program.

Lovato also commended herself for her buzzed-about performance. The Camp Rock alum took to her Instagram page to share her feelings about taking the stage after almost two years, as well as how much the support from her fans means to her.

“My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me,” Lovato told her 76.5 million Instagram followers. “Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all.”

“Anyone” is currently available to stream and purchase. The song is the first single from Lovato since her overdose. The “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress is reportedly working on the finishing touches on her seventh studio album, which is slated to come out later this year. Sources have told E! that Lovato has spent “several months” perfecting the album to her liking. They also claim that the project will be Lovato’s “most vulnerable” yet. Lovato’s last body of work, Tell Me You Love Me was released back in 2017.