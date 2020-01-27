Danielle Staub Filmed The ‘RHONJ’ Season 10 Reunion After Quitting The Show

Danielle Staub will make one final appearance.

Danielle Staub may have announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey weeks ago but that didn’t stop her from rejoining her former cast mates last week for filming on the Season 10 reunion special.

According to a report shared by Reality Tea on January 26, Staub’s appearance at the taping was confirmed by a stylist who shared a photo of the mother of two on set with her former husband, Marty Caffrey, in the background. However, when it comes to her seating, that has not yet been established because she was not a full-time cast member during Season 10 and won’t be included in the special for its entirety.

In the photo, Staub was sporting a light lavender dress with her hair down and matching lavender makeup.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Staub was involved in one of the most, if not the most, controversial scenes from Season 10 after she and Margaret Josephs engaged in a war of words at a boutique. During the dispute, Josephs was seen tossing a glass of water at Staub and a short time later, Staub fought back by dumping Josephs’ belongings into a pricey candle and dragging her by the hair from behind.

While Josephs has since admitted that she wished she never threw the water at Staub, Staub stood by her actions while appearing on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, earlier this month. At the time, Staub doubled down on her hair-pulling and put the blame for their fight on Josephs, claiming that she made the first move.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Staub informed Cohen during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live that after starring in a part-time role for the past three seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she was completely done with the show.

“I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on the platform and be here with all of you but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day. And so I will be never returning as a housewife again,” Staub said in a January 8 statement, per Bravo.

Staub also said during the show that she would be focusing her attention on a new cooking program in the coming months.