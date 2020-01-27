Miley Cyrus Goes Braless Under White Crop Top While Celebrating Dad Billy Ray’s Grammy Wins

Miley Cyrus rocked a braless look in a skimpy crop top on Instagram as she showed off her excitement for her father Billy Ray and his “Old Town Road” duet partner Lil Nax X after they took home two Grammy Awards on Sunday night following a fan favorite performance of the 2019 hit single.

Miley posted a throwback photo of all three of them in honor of the exciting accolades. In the shot, the singer is seen going braless while sporting the white tank top, which also showed off her toned arms and flat tummy.

Miley paired the skimpy top with a brown cowboy hat and multiple chains around her neck. Her long, blond hair was styled in wet-looking waves that engulfed her shoulders. She also donned a natural makeup look, rocking sculpted eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and long, thick lashes.

Miley stood next to her dad, Billy Ray, who rocked a black shirt with a black leather coat over top and a brown cowboy hat. Next to the former “Achy Breaky Heart” singer was Lil Nas X, who wore a blue shirt and a leopard-print cowboy hat.

In the caption of the photo, Miley congratulated the pair on their big wins, and joked that they could have mentioned to her that she had pizza on her shirt at the time that the picture was taken.

Of course, Miley’s over 103 million followers went wild for the picture, clicking the like button over 230,000 likes and nearly 700 comments within the first 24 minutes after it was published.

“Congrats to Billy & Nas but you deserve a Grammy the most babe!” one of Miley’s fans wrote in the comments section.

“You deserved a Grammy for Mother’s Daughter. Let’s talk about it,” another adoring fan stated.

“Soooo proud of them!!! Now we need an OTR remix with all 3 of you!” a third social media user told the singer.

“Miley doesn’t need a Grammy. They need her,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley doesn’t shy away from posting throwback photos on her account. Earlier this month she shared an old snap of herself with all three of the Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe, and Kevin. The singer joked that she hasn’t always been a punk, referencing her glammed up look in the decade-old snap.

Miley Cyrus’ fans seemed to enjoy the walk down memory lane, and have given the picture over 2.2 million likes while leaving 10,000-plus comments to date.