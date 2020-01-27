Nicki Minaj’s Brother, Jelani Maraj, Sentenced To 25 Years To Life In 2017 Child Rape Case

Following a guilty verdict in his child rape trial, Jerlani Maraj, brother to famous rapper Nicki Minaj, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, reports TMZ.

For those unfamiliar, “25 years to life” means that he will serve 25 years at a minimum and might be released if he has maintained good behavior throughout that time. If not, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

While the verdict was reached several months ago, Jerlani’s sentencing was just made today by Judge Robert Macdonald.

The official trial, from his 2017 conviction, lasted for three weeks. After the verdict was reached, Jerlani was held in custody until his formal sentencing.

Jerlani’s team allegedly anticipated his sister’s statement as part of his defense, claiming she was on the witness list, but the “MEGATRON” singer never testified.

There were also rumors that Nicki had visited her brother in jail, but according to TMZ, that wasn’t the entire truth. Reports suggest that she only went to support their mother, Carol.

Per The Daily Mail, the accused was found guilty of “predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.” He repeatedly raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter while her mother wasn’t home.

The young girl, who is now 14-years-old, testified in court, detailing the horrific abuse she endured.

The girl’s younger brother was a witness, stating he saw one incident of assault occur in their Baldwin Park home. DNA evidence found in her pajama pants helped the court to convict Jerlani.

The defense had alleged that the entire thing was a ruse to bribe Nicki into paying $25 million.

On social media, many of Nicki’s fans have come forward to support and defend her against some of the misinformation that has spread about her involvement in the trial. It is rumored that Nicki and Jerlani were very close in the past, but they grew apart after his conviction.

“There’s nothing negative to report on Nicki Minaj so Blogs attach her name to the wrong doings of people associated with her. The agenda being pushed to turn people against her is only going to backfire because her fans aren’t going anywhere!!” tweeted one devoted user on Twitter.

“Prayers for the victims and sending clarity/positivity to Nicki,” said another person.

Several of her fans also tried to get the hashtag #WeLoveNickiMinaj trending.

Nicki has been on a self-imposed social media hiatus for several months now. She has yet to comment on her brother’s conviction.