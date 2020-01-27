‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Paul Lends A Helping Hand

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of January 27 and beyond brings Paul back to the canvas in time for the Newman Enterprises’ 5oth anniversary. Plus, Amanda’s ex-fiance Ripley Turner shows up and causes some issues for Amanda and brings her backstory front and center, and Sharon gets a new nurse during her breast cancer fight.

Later this week, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) needs Paul’s (Doug Davidson) help, The Inquisitr previously reported. While Davidson hasn’t verified the dates he will be on screen, he did reveal at one point on Twitter that he had three shows coming up around the tribute to Victor (Eric Braeden). Breaden will mark 40 years on Y&R on February 8, 1980.

“You all are so kind. I surely appreciate your love and support! I’ve been given three shows surrounding a tribute to Eric/ “Victor” I will let you know more when I do. You are truly the best. Thank you,” Davidson tweeted.

So far, Davidson’s airdates as Paul haven’t been officially announced. Recently the shows have been pushed back due to the CBS coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the United States Senate. Most likely, his appearances come last this week and into next week, which will make many long-term viewers happy since they miss Paul being featured as part of significant storylines on the soap.

The last time Paul appeared on the show was during the holiday episodes. He, Christine (Lauralee Bell), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) got together for a meal to celebrate. However, before that, Paul and Michael argued over a game of racketball, leaving their wives to do damage control before the food arrived.

Early next week, actor Christian Keyes brings Ripley Turner to Genoa City, SheKnows Soaps reported. Ripley is Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) ex-fiance. She previously told Billy (Jason Thompson) that their relationship had a bad ending, and Amanda had to get a restraining order against Ripley. Since Amanda cut things off with Billy, she might not have much support if Ripley has bad intentions when he shows up in town. Perhaps Nate (Sean Dominic) will step up to help her since they’ve been casually seeing each other.

Elyse, a nurse on Sharon’s medical team, will arrive on the canvas around February 10. Actress Virginia Louise Smith portrays the newcomer, according to SheKnows Soaps. Sharon is fighting breast cancer, and she will likely see several different medical professionals as she goes to doctor’s appointments and undergoes treatment.