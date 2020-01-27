‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Writer Reveals Deleted Scene Involving Adrienne’s Heartbreaking Death

Days of Our Lives fans were heartbroken to watch Adrienne Kiriakis’ (Judi Evans) death play out in some shocking scenes during last week’s episodes. However, not all of the scenes made it to air.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, DOOL‘s head writer, Ron Carlivati, took to social media to reveal that there was a scene featuring Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) saying goodbye to his beloved sister that didn’t make the cut.

Ron was upset that fans didn’t get to see the emotional scene, which featured Jack processing the fact that his sibling had tragically died in a car accident.

While fans will likely never get to see the deleted footage from last week’s episode, Ron gave viewers the next best thing when he tweeted out the dialogue from the scene in script form.

The photo revealed exactly what Jack would have said to Adrienne’s dead body as she said goodbye to her if the episode hadn’t been cut down.

In the script, Jack tells his sister that she wasn’t allowed to just “check out” on her family, revealing that he and her other brother Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) were not reliable, leaving her to be the backbone of the family.

It’s revealed that Jack also had a tearful breakdown before he feeling a hand on his shoulder. His daughter Abigail (Kate Mansi) stood behind him before they embraced to mourn the loss of their family member.

Adrienne had been on and off the canvas of the soap opera in recent years, but had recently returned to reunite with the love of her life, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). The couple remarried just before her death.

It was a wild time jump that revealed Adrienne’s fate. Viewers were told that the character was dead, and that her son-in-law Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was in prison for her death.

However, fans went for weeks without knowing exactly what happened to Adrienne. Last week it was finally revealed that a car accident had taken her life, but that Will was not to blame.

Although Will looked away from the road at the time of the accident, it was confirmed that Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) had caused the crash after relapsing on alcohol.

Maggie’s husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) covered up the accident and allowed Will to believe he was to blame.

The crash led to the death of Maggie’s granddaughter as well. Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) child died shortly after birth due to complications suffered during the crash.

However, Days of Our Lives fans watched as Victor and Xander also covered that up by switching the baby with that of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) little girl.