Lala Kent Confirms Acting Is Her Passion And Reveals If She’s Considering Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Lala Kent wants to be an A-lister.

Lala Kent has big dreams of hitting it big as an actor but does that mean she’s willing to walk away from her lucrative role on Vanderpump Rules in the meantime?

During an interview with Meaww at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, Kent said that when it comes to her time in Los Angeles, she moved to the city to become an actor and was lucky enough to nab herself a full-time role on Vanderpump Rules shortly thereafter.

“But I mean, I grew up in Salt Lake, a part of the arts. I would come up to Sundance wanting so badly to have a film here one day. And here we are. It’s crazy,” Kent admitted.

During her time in Utah, Kent celebrated the screening of her latest film, Spree, with her movie co-stars and her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Katie Maloney, who, as The Inquisitr recently reported, also hails from the area. However, because she is current sober and planning to stay that way, her celebration wasn’t very wild. In fact, after attending the movie’s screening, Kent enjoyed a night in with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, and ordered pizza.

According to Meaww, Spree is a movie about a man’s obsessive desire to go viral online.

“I feel like my character is like what I’ve always wanted to be like. She’s very loose, very fun. She just wants to have the best time ever. She is uninhibited. And the one thing is that she just seeks people out that are wanting to have a good time,” Kent said of her character, a woman named Kendra.

When asked about her Vanderpump Rules co-stars’ thoughts about her acting career, Kent admitted that she doesn’t say too much about what she’s doing as an actor during the time she spends with the cast. Instead, she lets them find out on their own time. That said, her co-stars have been extremely sweet and supportive since learning that Spree was included in the Sundance Film Festival.

Despite her ongoing success in the world of acting, which includes recent roles in Vault, Trauma Center, The Row, and 10 Minutes Gone, Kent said that when it comes to potentially walking away from her gig with Bravo on Vanderpump Rules, she does not yet have an end in sight. In fact, she’s continuing to concentrate on both her acting career and her reality career and appreciates the many opportunities that being on Vanderpump Rules has led to.

“I’m going to find room for both,” she added.