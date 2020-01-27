Prince Andrew Accused Of Being ‘Uncooperative’ With Jeffrey Epstein Investigation

'To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,' said a U.S. prosecutor.

Britain’s Prince Andrew has been “uncooperative” with U.S. officials who would like to talk to him about his alleged connection with Jeffrey Epstein, The Associated Press reports. Specifically, a U.S. prosecutor says that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) would like to have a word with the Duke of York, but that he hasn’t shown any interest in cooperating.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced the the FBI has asked for Epstein’s cooperation, but that he’s so far not given any.

“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” Berman said.

As of this writing, the Duke of York has not been officially charged with any crimes. However, at least one purported victim of Epstein’s, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claims that Prince Andrew was one of several high-profile, powerful men whom Epstein purportedly coaxed her to have sex with, when she was just 17-years-old.

Andrew, for his part, has denied the allegation. So has Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged “madame,” who purportedly help him secure underage girls to sexually abuse; Maxwell denies ever having had any knowledge of Epstein sexually abusing underage girls, as Andrew does. Further, Andrew says that he was out having a meal with his children when he was supposedly sexually assaulting Giuffre.

Giuffre further claims that she and Prince Andrew had sex on at least three occasions.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

The allegations against Prince Andrew come at a time when the Royal Family has had more than its share of drama and tabloid fodder. And indeed, the Duke has stepped back from his royal duties indefinitely while the Epstein case plays out.

Andrew had previously said that he would be willing to cooperate with any investigations into the activities of his former associate.

Epstein died in his prison cell in August 2019. Officially, his death has been deemed a suicide, although Epstein’s family and attorneys dispute the official explanation, believing that he might instead have been murdered. Indeed, two prison guards who were assigned to Epstein on the night of his death are themselves facing criminal charges related to purported dereliction of duty and falsifying records that night.

Berman has said that, though the principal figure in the Epstein criminal case has died, there may be more other individuals who cooperated with, provided assistance to, or committed similar crimes with Epstein.

“Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward,” Berman said.