Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Killer Figure In Tight Black Bodysuit: ‘Feeling Fierce’

Savannah Chrisley is looking good and feeling fierce in the most recent photo update that was shared on her Instagram page. As those who follow the Chrisley Knows Best star on social media know, Savannah loves to flaunt her trim figure in a wide-range of sexy outfits that include workout gear, bikinis, and plenty of other stunning ensembles. In the most recent shot that was shared for fans, Savannah showed off her famous figure once again.

In the caption of the update, the reality star did not tag her specific location but she appeared to be backstage somewhere with a clothing rack and television behind her. The 22-year-old snapped a selfie, holding up her cell phone in one hand and placing the other hand on her hip. For the red-hot look, the beauty wore her short, blond tresses down and styled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Savannah also put her killer figure on display in one of the hottest outfits to date.

While clad in a tight, black bodysuit that was adorned with sequins, the social media sensation left little to the imagination as the garment hugged all of her sexy curves. She dressed the look up even more with a large pair of hoop earrings, showing off her beautifully manicured nails as well. In the caption of the shot, she noted that she was feeling fierce while thanking Henri’s for dressing her.

Since the post went live on her page a few short hours ago, it’s earned the blond beauty a ton of attention, racking up over 35,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Oh my gosh you look Gorgeous. Adore your hair it is fire,” one fan gushed, adding a single flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Your hair looks adorable this way. You are killing it as always,” another Instagram user wrote.

“The first word that I thought of before I read your post was FIERCE!! Smokin’ girl!,” a third fan raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Savannah showed off her amazing figure in another sexy look at the beach. In the shot, Chrisley looked casual but gorgeous in a pair of tight black leggings, along with a grey sweatshirt that featured a blue-and-red graphic. That post garnered over 110,000 likes.