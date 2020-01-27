Ukrainian Model Leanna Bartlett Sizzles In Colorful Cutout Bikini During A Day At The Beach

Leanna Bartlett sizzled in a colorful bikini as she spent the day at the beach for her latest Instagram video promoting Bang Energy drinks. The Ukrainian model shared the post with her fans on Sunday.

In the racy clip, Leanna looked gorgeous as she flaunted her curves in a yellow, pink, blue, and purple two-piece. The bikini top boasted cutouts in the middle and under the cups to showcase the model’s underboob and ample cleavage.

Leanna also paired the top with some matching bottoms that tied at the sides. The sexy swimwear also put her toned arms, flat tummy, long, lean legs, and impressive abs on display.

The blond bombshell wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in cascading curls that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulder.

Leanna opted for a full face of makeup in the video. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the style with a light-pink gloss on her lips and a glowing tan all over her body.

Leanna strutted her stuff on the beach as she posed for the camera and tousled her hair in the video. In the caption, the model revealed that the clips were taken in Newport Beach, California.

In addition, Leanna’s over 3 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post, viewing the video nearly 68,000 times while leaving more than 230 comments in the first 20 hours after it was uploaded to her account.

“You look absolutely amazing sweetheart, lovely color,” one of Leanna’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Gorgeous video of a stunning sensual gorgeous lady,” another admirer wrote.

“Beautiful and gorgeous lady in ur lovely bikini Leanna. Stunning figure u have and lovely legs showing and lovely smile and sparkle in ur lovely eyes Princess,” a third comment read.

“You always just about knock me over! It’s always a pleasure to watch u work!!” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leanna has become known for her racy bathing suit shots. Earlier this month, she showed off her sun kissed skin as she soaked up some rays in a scanty black bikini and a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses.

Leanna Bartlett’s fans also went wild for that snap, clicking the like button over 52,000 times while leaving more than 720 comments for to date the gorgeous model to read.