Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Got Special Permission To Fly In Foggy Weather

The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, along with seven others, reportedly got special approval to fly in foggy weather conditions that grounded other flights in the area. The New York Times reports that conditions in southern Los Angeles were less than ideal, causing some to ground their aircraft, and Bryant’s pilot’s decision to continue to fly will likely end up being the focus of the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Bryant was killed on Sunday morning after his helicopter slammed into the mountainside in Calabasas, California. While a cause of the crash hasn’t been determined at this point, it appears that the chopper was flying in foggy conditions when it crashed at about 1400 feet while going 185 miles per hour, killing everyone on board and sending debris flying in hundreds of feet.

While other choppers, like those belonging to the Los Angeles police department, chose to stay grounded in the foggy weather, Bryant’s helicopter received what is called Special Visual Flight Rules clearance, which means that it could fly despite the fog.

After flying for several minutes, flight control contacted the pilot and warned him that the helicopter was flying too low. Just before the accident, flight control asked the pilot for “flight following,” which means that the control tower wanted to be in regular contact with the pilot. Shortly after, the tower lost radio contact.

Los Angeles police sergeant Yvette Tuning said that LAPD helicopters are typically grounded under the kind of weather that Bryant’s helicopter was flying under. While previous days has been clear, she said that when she came in on Sunday she knew that helicopters wouldn’t be flying.

“But yesterday when I came to work I immediately saw it as I came down into the valley, that it was just socked in,” Tuning said. “So I already knew we weren’t going to be flying unless it burned off quick. And it did not burn off quick.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it is unlikely that the helicopter crashed because of mechanical failure. Kurt Deetz, a pilot who has flown for the NBA star in the past, weighed in on the crash.

“The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that aircraft — it just doesn’t happen,” he said.

“All the signs point to a CFIT [controlled flight into terrain] which is when an aircraft under the complete control of a pilot is inadvertently flown into the land, sea, or a building,” one expert said.