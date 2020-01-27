Meghan King Edmonds Says Tamra Judge Was ‘Sick’ Of The Drama Before Quitting ‘RHOC’

Meghan King Edmonds spoke to her former co-star before her departure.

Meghan King Edmonds was asked about Tamra Judge’s potential exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County days before she officially confirmed on Instagram that she would not be appearing on the show’s upcoming 15th season.

On January 26, Hollywood Life shared a report with readers, revealing that during a conversation with Meghan last week, the podcast host and mother of three was asked if she felt Tamra was ready to walk away from the show after appearing on the series for the past 12 years.

“Well, I did talk to her and she said that she’s kind of sick of some of the drama and stuff and that she wouldn’t be that mad if she decided to leave,” Meghan revealed. “And I was like, come on, like you got to be kidding me. And she was serious. Like this is a private conversation between the two of us. Hope she doesn’t care that I say that. I don’t think she will.”

Following the January 23 proclamation of Meghan, Tamra told her fans and followers on Instagram that she was done with the series just one day after her longtime friend and co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, did the same. As fans likely saw, Gunvalson confirmed her decision to walk away from the show on Friday night with a post declaring that she will always be the “OG of the OC” and on Saturday, along with a photo of herself and husband Eddie Judge, Tamra said it was time for her to move on.

Meghan went on to tell the outlet that she wouldn’t be “surprised” if Tamra ultimately made the decision to quit The Real Housewives of Orange County before production began on Season 15.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan recently spoke about her potential return to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

“I don’t live in Orange County, so that’s difficult! You do have to live in Orange County,” Meghan explained to Us Weekly magazine, according to a January 23 report. “[But] I would totally love to come back as a friend. I would love that. I think I’m in a place where I could do that.”

Meghan appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time position during Seasons 10, 11, and 12. After that, she and her now-estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, relocated from their California home to a new place in St. Louis, Missouri, where his other children, including son Landon and daughter Sutton, reside.