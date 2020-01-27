Ms. Bikini Olympia Ashley Kaltwasser Showcases Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tight Leggings & Crop Top

Ashley Kaltwasser set pulses racing in some tight leggings and a skimpy crop top for a brand new Instagram snapshot. The former Ms. Bikini Olympia posted the flirty photo to her social media account on Monday morning.

In the racy shot, Ashley looked gorgeous as she donned a pair of brown leggings with white stripes. The high-waisted bottoms flaunted the fitness model’s curvy hips and long legs.

She paired the pants with a black sports bra and a long-sleeved white cropped sweater over top. The shirt showcased Ashley’s ample bust, tiny waist, and sculpted abs. She accessorized the look with white sneakers.

Ashley posed on a balcony as she looked down at the ground. She lifted her arms and pulled her long, dark hair off of her neck. The locks were parted in the middle and styled in straight strands.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup in the sultry shot. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and shining pink eye shadow. She added to the stunning look with pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose, and dark pink lipstick.

In the caption of the photo, Ashley wished her fans a happy Monday, and encouraged them to check out her latest YouTube video.

Many of the bombshell’s over 1.1 million followers instantly began to show support for the post. In less than one hour after the photo was uploaded to the platform, it had received more than 2,600 likes and over 110 comments.

“I love watching your YouTube channel during fasted cardio and your podcast during post cardio,” one of Ashley’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“One of my favorite ladies. Hope your day is perfect,” another loyal admirer stated.

“Happy Monday. Hope you have a great productive week killing your workouts,” a third social media user said.

“Wow you are beautiful and what your wearing couldn’t be any sexier your a true beauty,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last November Ashley put her chiseled body on display again when she posed in a black bikini top and red thong bottoms. Her washboard abs stole the show in the slides as she posed in an array of positions to flaunt her figure.

Ashley Kaltwasser’s fans fell in love with that post as well. To date, the bikini photos have racked up more than 20,000 likes and nearly 600 comments for the brunette bombshell.