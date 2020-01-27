Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Calls Religion ‘A Crutch’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not someone who buys into the tenets of organized religion. Sitting down to speak with his girlfriend Danica Patrick, the signal-caller made it clear he believed people can use Christianity and other religions “as a crutch” to make themselves feel better.

Appearing on Patrick’s podcast, Pretty Intense, he went in-depth about his feelings regarding religion. Among the issues he said he had with religion is that its problematic “binarying system.” In order to explain this, he laid out what he believed was a contrast between “enlightened and heathen.”

“It’s holy and righteous, and sinner and filthy. And I think that makes a lot of people feel better about themselves – you know, I got Jesus and you know I’m saved and I’m going to heaven.”

When talking about whether or not Rodgers believes in God, he pointed to the idea of a God who is willing to condemn people to a fiery hell, but because they don’t believe in him. In all, the podcast featured a pretty lengthy rant about why the Green Bay Packers quarterback doesn’t practice any kind of religion.

The blog Patheos pointed out this isn’t the first time Aaron Rodgers made it clear he’s isn’t a religious person. Back in 2017, he spoke to ESPN the Magazine about his lack of faith in any kind of almighty God.

In that previous interview, Rodgers talked about being a young person and not understand the rules of Christianity as they were laid out to him. He spoke specifically about how he was told “if you don’t confess your sins, you’re going to hell.”

Rogers said he didn’t understand how someone who was living in a remote rainforest could know they were supposed to do that. Even more important, if they somehow knew what they needed to do to get to heaven, he didn’t understand who they would have confessed to.

Aaron Rodgers has a little extra time this winter to appear on Danica Patrick’s podcast and discuss his religious beliefs. The Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback couldn’t lead his team to the Super Bowl after reaching the NFC Championship.

For the second time this season, the Pack were soundly defeated by the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay was outscored 27-0 in the first half of the NFC Championship before they mounted a bit of a comeback after halftime, eventually losing 37-20. In the loss, Rodgers completed 31 of 39 passes for 326 and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.