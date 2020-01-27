‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Nikki Has Bad News

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, the week of February 4 brings bad news from Nikki as Victor puts Billy on notice. Plus, Kyle and Lola face a significant struggle, Abby and Chance take things to the next level, and Amanda finds her past catching up with her.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) delivers bad news, according to SheKnows Soaps. She’s been planning a big event to mark Newman Enterprises’ 50th anniversary and celebrate Victor (Eric Braeden), but other things are happening in town that overshadows those happy moments. Sharon (Sharon Case) has cancer, and Nikki finds out and offers support despite their past differences. Plus, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) must deal with yet another heartbreak from Billy (Jason Thompson), which Nikki hates to see.

Speaking of Billy, Victor puts him on notice after he figures out Billy has once again left Victoria and their children. This latest time between Billy and Victoria, Victor did his best to be supportive of the pairing. Of course, now that Billy has chosen to leave, Victor is not at all happy.

Meanwhile, Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) past catches up with her when her ex-fiance arrives in Genoa City. Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) shows up, and it seems like Amanda will face issues as more details about her come to light. She recently told Billy that she had to get a restraining order against him, and he may not have great intentions. Before it’s all said and done, Amanda hears disturbing news.

Elsewhere, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) indulge in romance. Even though Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) tried to get in the middle of their new relationship, Chance and Abby still manage to overcome her meddling. It looks like Abby might have her chance at happiness finally after a long list of failed relationships.

After Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) kissed Summer (Hunter King), Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle disagree. He lets his wife know the truth of what happened between him and Summer in San Francisco. While Kyle reassures her that the kiss meant nothing, for Lola, it means a lot. The honeymoon is over for these two newlyweds, and things could get worse before everything settles down.

Finally, Adam (Mark Grossman) attends to unfinished business. He has several things going on, including the details of what happened between him and Chance in Las Vegas. There’s a good chance that Adam works to keep the whole thing a secret, but with Phyllis pushing, he might not be successful.