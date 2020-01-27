Brunette Bombshell Devin Brugman Sizzles In Minuscule Yellow Bikini

Devin Brugman kicked off her week with a sizzling new addition to her Instagram page that has fans talking for more reasons than one.

The steamy shot was shared on Monday and was an instant hit with the brunette bombshell’s 1.3 million followers on the social media platform. In the image, the 29-year-old appeared to be standing on a beach with large rocks behind her as the golden sunshine spilled over her bronzed skin.

Of course, the babe was sporting a two-piece from her own Monday Swimwear brand, which was in the line’s newest color “limoncello.” In the caption of the post, Devin revealed that the set was one of her favorites, and, judging by the reaction of her fans, it was theirs as well.

Devin sizzled in the bold colored bikini that popped against her bronzed skin and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The set included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the stunner’s NSFW display. The garment also boasted triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Devin also sported a matching set of bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number covered only what was necessary and allowed the model to show off her killer curves and toned legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

The social media sensation kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her eye-popping swimwear and incredible figure to take center stage. She wore her dark tresses down in messy waves, which she ran her hand through as the moment was captured. Devin also wore a minimal makeup look that included a light red lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Instagram hottie’s latest social media upload some love. It has racked up nearly 12,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Devin’s jaw-dropping display.

“Love this color on you,” one person wrote.

Another called Devin a “goddess.”

“You are without a doubt one of the most beautiful women on the planet,” commented a third.

“Your body is to die for, and the new color is so pretty,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Devin has shown some skin on Instagram. Another recent addition to her page saw her enjoying a beautiful day in Miami in a tiny white two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the snap more than 37,000 likes.