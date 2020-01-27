Russian Bombshell Sveta Bilyalova Jogs In Crop Top & Biker Shorts In Hot New Video

Sveta Bilyalova shared a hot new update to her Instagram page in which she works out in a skimpy outfit to promote a brand of energy drinks.

Over the weekend, the Russian model took to the popular social media app to upload a racy video of herself jogging as she takes frequent breaks to drink a Redline Energy, a product from Bang Energy Drink.

The video shows Bilyalova jogging through a gorgeous tropical location, which includes running up a steep flight of stairs. The model also engages in toning exercises in the middle of her jog, lifting up rocks scattered around her to do some squats while holding the extra weight.

Bilyalova did not include a geotag with her post or indicate where the video was taken in the caption. However, several of the brunette bombshell’s recent posts put her in Indonesia where she is currently shooting a campaign with Bang Energy, a brand that often partners up with models and influencers on social media.

The model is rocking an all black attire as she exercises in the clip. On her upper body, Bilyalova is rocking a crop top with thick straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, showcasing her ample cleavage. The top boasts a thin, soft fabric that clings to Bilyalova’s torso, further accentuating her busty figure.

In addition, the top’s thin fabric reveals that the model is not wearing a bra or anything else underneath. Bilyalova tied the front of her top, leaving her a bit of toned stomach on display.

On her lower body, Bilyalova has on a pair of matching biker shorts that just above her bellybutton. The stretchy shorts hug the model’s hips, contrasting them with her itty bitty waist.

Bilyalova is wearing her dark tresses in a middle part and pulled back in a low ponytail.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Since going live, the video has been viewed more than 269,000 times, garnering upwards of 50,800 likes and over 365 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Bilyalova’s beauty and to express their admiration for the Russian stunner.

“Those views though,” one user wrote, trailing the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“That’s cool,” replied another fan, including a fire and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are soooo pretty/sexy/beautiful,” a third user chimed in, adding smileys and red hearts after the words.