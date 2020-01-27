Swedish Bomshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Sexy Cream Dress In Side-By-Side Photos: ‘On My Way’

Anna Nystrom is dropping jaws in not just one but two new photo updates. As her fans know, the blond bombshell has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure on social media and she regularly rocks some insanely sexy outfits that capture the attention of her followers. In the most recent Instagram update that was shared by the beauty, Nystrom stunned in two side-by-side shots.

The model geo-tagged her location in Stockholm, Sweden where she was born and raised. In the photo on the left, the starlet appeared to be walking in the middle of a street with a white building just at her back. Nystrom was all smiles, looking off into the distance and playfully twirling a strand of hair in her hand. For the outing, the beauty wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The social media sensation put her amazing figure on display in a cream colored dress that fit her like a glove. The sexy ensemble had long sleeves and ran all the way down to her ankles while featuring a small slit on the bottom to show off her fit calves. The model’s trim waist was also on full-display with a matching belt that tied in the front. To complete her look, she rocked a brown purse, clear heels, and dainty silver necklace. In the photo on the right hand side, Nystrom wore the same dress but struck a slightly different pose.

The post has earned the blond beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 87,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her stunning figure. A few more social media users had no words and commented with emoji rather than words.

“You are killing me softly babe!!!,” one fan exclaimed.

“That fit is very cute and fancy,” a second follower chimed in, adding a single red heart emoji.

“This dress is Amazing. Love it fits you so dang good,” another Instagram user added.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the model stunned in another red-hot look. For the photo op, she showed off her killer curves while clad in a white dress that was incredibly tight and short. Her toned legs took center stage in the shot and fans were also treated to views of her muscular arms. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 124,000 likes.