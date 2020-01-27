Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Curvy Hips In A Skimpy Black Bikini & Crop Top

Cindy Prado cranked up the heat on Instagram in a black bikini and crop top for her most recent slideshow. The Cuban bombshell posted the photos to her feed on Monday morning.

In the sexy snaps, Cindy flaunted her curvy hips, lean legs, flat tummy, toned arms, and ample cleavage in a pair of black bikini bottoms with metal rings attaching the straps, and a black knotted top with a plunging neckline, which were made by the brand White Fox Boutique.

Cindy accessorized the look with her signature gold hoop earrings and a dainty gold chain around her neck. She posed with her head in her hand as she laid on her side and gave a sultry stare into the camera while she soaked up some sun in Miami, Florida.

The model’s long, blond hair was worn in a deep side part and styled in voluminous waves that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of glam make up, including defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She added a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as a light-pink tint on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, Cindy told her fans that if they want to be in the light, then they need to stand in a place where it will shine down on them.

Of course, many of the model’s 983,000-plus followers immediately began to show love for the snap. In the first 18 minutes after the photo was published it had already gained nearly 4,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“Body goals. Going to the gym right now,” one of Cindy’s followers posted in the comments section.

“I bet all the goddess of love and beauty write to you for advice,” another adoring fan wrote.

“This bikini is giving me life. Cindy is the queen of curves!” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re my light in my life of darkness,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy seems to love to bask in the sun for her photos, which are often set at the beach or on a busy Miami street. Recently the model got steamy in a tiny white crop top, matching jacket, and a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes.

That photo was also beloved among Cindy Prado’s fans. To date, the snap has raked in over 19,000 likes and over 240 comments for the blond beauty to date.