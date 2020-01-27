Kobe Bryant Was Working On Trademarking Daughter Gianna’s Nickname ‘Mambacita’ Prior To Their Deaths

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died on Sunday in a tragic helicopter crash as they were on their way to a youth basketball game. Many videos, photos, and stories have emerged since the news of their passing demonstrating the shared love the father-and-daughter pair had for basketball. Now an endearing new detail about that shared passion has emerged. Apparently, Kobe was in the process of trademarking his daughter Gianna’s adorable nickname before the helicopter crash.

Kobe’s fans know that the NBA great’s nickname was “Black Mamba.” It turns out that this was a nickname he created for himself many years ago during a tough time in his personal life.

Many fans had noticed that Kobe had started using a variation of his nickname for his daughter Gianna. Now it seems he was taking steps to ensure it remained linked to her.

Gianna, who also went by Gigi, was passionate about basketball just like her dad was. He had started to refer to the 13-year-old as “Mambacita” in some Instagram posts and it seemed to suit her quite well.

According to TMZ, Kobe filed paperwork on December 30 to trademark Gianna’s nickname of Mambacita. Based on the paperwork the media outlet obtained, Kobe planned to more than just keep his daughter’s nickname for themselves.

The paperwork seemingly indicates that Kobe had plans to create a full-fledged line of sportswear featuring the Mambacita nickname. Eventually, the line apparently would have included sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats, jerseys, shirts, and shorts.

While Kobe was known as a dedicated father to all four of his daughters, it had become clear that there was something especially tender between Gigi and the NBA legend. Gianna already had her sights set on becoming a professional basketball player just like her father and her dad made it clear he had every confidence she would achieve that goal.

Many fans have noticed that one of Kobe’s recent Instagram posts seems especially poignant now. Back in November, he shared a video clip from one of the Mamba Academy team’s games and he included Mambacita as a hashtag.

Kobe said he hated watching his team girls playing against one another and he noted the great defense coming from fellow team member Alyssa Altobelli. Sadly, Alyssa and her parents were also on that helicopter flight on Sunday and perished alongside Kobe and Gianna.

While the future of a merchandise line featuring the nickname Mambacita may be on hold for the moment, fans of the NBA legend are unlikely to forget the special bond that existed between Kobe and Gianna, or their matching nicknames, anytime soon.